Hit-and-Run Driver Injures Dog on Downtown Walk

San Diego police are on the lookout for a hit-and-run driver responsible for slamming into a dog being walked by its owner downtown Thursday evening.

The accident happened at the corner of Broadway and 4th Avenue.

Witnesses describe the driver only as a middle age man with grey hair, and SDPD said he was driving a red Hyundai Sonata southbound on 4th Avenue.

The woman with the dog was walking northbound crossing Broadway when the Hyundai turned left into her and her pet. Dani's owner was not hurt.

Dani, a 3-year-old Australian Shepard, was wedged underneath the car.

“I heard a yelp, screaming noise,” witness Stephanie Schasker said. She was on the clock at the Gaslamp Fish House when she heard the shriek.

"I have three dogs. I would have jumped in front of that car to try to stop him as well. That is your baby," Schasker said.

Police verify the driver left the scene and quickly drove south on 4th Avenue.

They have the description of the car and license plate.

"He seemed to be in a rush because he whipped around and didn't care what he was going to hit or where he was going," Schasker said.

Dani was scooped up and taken to the nearest clinic, VCA Market Street Animal Hospital.

Dr. Maritza Batista examined the injured dog.

“Some lacerations in general on exam otherwise internally she seemed pretty good. She was fairly lucky," Batista said.

Dr. Batista says with all the traffic, people, and pets downtown, even a short walk is risky.

"Try to keep them close to you especially when crossing the street or dealing even on the curb,” she said.

Dani managed the walk to the car with a little help. Her prognosis is good.

Dr. Batista sent Dani home with medication for pain. She'll have to return for a second check tomorrow morning.