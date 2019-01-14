Monday marked the 24th day of the partial government shutdown, forcing many federal employees to continue to work without pay in what is now the longest shutdown in U.S. history.

Some San Diego businesses and non-profits are working alongside national companies to offer relief to impacted workers. Here is an overview of those helping out.

Museums

The San Diego Botanic Garden is offering free admission to federal employees and contractors along with their spouses and children from Jan. 14 to Jan. 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To receive free admission, employees and contractors must show a valid federal ID or badge at the Welcome Center.

Banks

Cabrillo Credit Union is offering a Payroll Assurance Loan (PAL). Members who sign up for PAL will receive a line of credit equal to the amount of your last paycheck, up to $5,000.

Wells Fargo will work with "individuals and business banking customers whose income is disrupted as a result of the shutdown.” For more information visit its website.

Bank of America is providing client assistance tailored to customer needs. You can call or schedule an appointment with a specialist. Visit its website for more information.

Non-profit Organizations

San Diego Humane Society offered free pet food to federal employees Monday in three of their campuses across the county, Escondido, Oceanside, and San Diego. The group provided two bags of pet food for any federal workers and their families.

Local Businesses

Reel Axis Inc. President Christopher Lee said he wants to help furloughed federal employees by paying their rent or mortgage payments. Lee said this is a “no strings attached gift,” and hoped to encourage other business owners to join him in helping out the community. He can be reached at chris@reelaxis.com.

Punchbowl Social is offering a 25 percent discount on all food, beverage, and games to any federal employees impacted by the shutdown. To receive the discount, just show a government ID card to the server prior to ordering.

Cell Phone Companies

T-Mobile is providing flexible payment support options to customers, including deferring payments or spreading payments out over time.

AT&T is helping workers impacted by the shutdown by offering flexible payments.

Verizon launched a Promise to Pay program, which allows customers to set a future payment date via their application.

