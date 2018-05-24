A swastika was found painted on the bathroom floor at a high school campus in University City.

Parents were sent a letter Wednesday alerting them to the symbol found last week at University City High School, part of the San Diego Unified School District.

"This symbol is offensive and hurtful, and will not be tolerated at UC High School. Any student found participating in hurtful actions will face discipline," the letter read.

The school encouraged parents to talk with their students about hate speech and said the actions of one student do not represent the entire student body.

It was unclear if the symbol prompted an investigation or if a student had been identified in connection with the act.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as information is released.