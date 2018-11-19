San Diego State University is warning students of a robbery and assault at their campus transit stop Sunday night.

A group of five juveniles shoved and robbed a person at the SDSU MTS Transit Center located on the south side of campus at about 5 p.m., according to a bulletin sent by SDSU police.

Video was captured of the incident and four boys and a girl were identified as possible suspects.

Most were wearing black or grey hoodies and one was wearing a red Supreme brand beanie, SDSU police said. The female was carrying a gray backpack.

Anyone with information was asked to call the university's police department at (619) 594-1991 or email police@sdsu.edu.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.