Group of Five Robs Person at SDSU Transit Stop: Campus Police

By Christina Bravo

Published 2 hours ago

    San Diego State University is warning students of a robbery and assault at their campus transit stop Sunday night. 

    A group of five juveniles shoved and robbed a person at the SDSU MTS Transit Center located on the south side of campus at about 5 p.m., according to a bulletin sent by SDSU police.

    Video was captured of the incident and four boys and a girl were identified as possible suspects. 

    Most were wearing black or grey hoodies and one was wearing a red Supreme brand beanie, SDSU police said. The female was carrying a gray backpack. 

    Anyone with information was asked to call the university's police department at (619) 594-1991 or email police@sdsu.edu.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

