Greater One-Horned Rhino Calf Explores Exhibit with Mom at San Diego Zoo Safari Park

One-month-old Greater One-horned Rhino Calf Enjoys Mud Wallow with Mom at San Diego Zoo Safari Park A one-month-old greater one-horned rhino calf and her mother enjoyed a dip in a cool mud wallow at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park yesterday (Aug. 28, 2019). By doing this, rhinos coat themselves with a thick layer of mud that helps act as a sunscreen and bug repellent, and also helps to keep them cool. The female calf—named Anusha, which means “beautiful morning” in Hindi—and her mother Alta came out onto their expansive Asian Savanna field exhibit together for the first time, from a protected area called a boma, where they have resided since the calf’s birth on July 30. The pair’s one-on-one time in the boma gave them a chance to properly bond before interacting with other wildlife in their 40-acre habitat. The greater one-horned rhinoceros was once widespread in Southeast Asia, but it is now found only in India and Nepal. It differs from other rhino species, as it has an armor-plated appearance—but that “armor” is actually a layer of skin that has many folds. While the calf enjoyed the muddy water, a layer of young, pink skin could be spied underneath the folds of her thickening, dark gray top layer of skin. San Diego Zoo Global has been working for more than 40 years, along with other accredited zoos, to keep a sustainable population of rhinos safe under human care while working to protect them in sanctuaries in the wild. Anusha is the 73rd greater one-horned rhino born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park since 1975, making the Safari Park the foremost breeding facility in the world for this species. Visitors to the Safari Park may see Anusha and her mom, along with six other greater one-horned rhinos roaming the Asian Savanna, from a Caravan Safari or private Cart Safari. Photo taken on Aug. 28, 2019 by Ken Bohn, San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

