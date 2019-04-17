Great White Shark Spotted Near IB and Silver Strand State Beach

People at Imperial Beach Wednesday morning were advised to swim at their own risk after a 7 to 8-foot shark was spotted off the coast.

A Border Patrol helicopter first spotted the shark at around 9 a.m. in between IB and Silver Strand State Park, and a San Diego County Sheriff's Department helicopter spotted it again about an hour later, the City of Imperial Beach said.

Imperial Beach lifeguards on watercraft followed what appeared to be a Great White shark in the area before it swam into deeper water and never came back.

The city said the shark was seen further than a mile off the shoreline and did not display aggressive behavior. No shark advisory was issued.

No other information was available.

