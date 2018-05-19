Two children were rescued from an apartment fire in Chula Vista on Saturday morning by two good Samaritans who happened to by walking by, a fire official said.

The fire started around 2:20 a.m. in the 200 block of Third Avenue, near Davidson Street, Chula Vista Fire Department (CVFD) Batallion Chief Trevor Flores said.

The two bystanders helped the two children, a 10-year-old and a 15-year-old, who were home alone get out of the second-story unit that was on fire, he said.

The two were taken to the hospital, one for smoke inhalation, the other for an issue relating to asthma, Flores said.

The fire displaced nine people at the three-unit apartment complex, though residents of the two apartments that were not on fire are expected to be allowed back in a day or two, he said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



