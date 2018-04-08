The Good Samaritan had stopped to see if a driver was OK after he crashed into the center divide on I-8. While the two talked another driver failed to see them and fatally the two. NBC 7's Megan Tevrizian reports.

Two people were struck and killed by a driver after a good Samaritan stopped to help someone who had crashed early Sunday morning.

The initial crash happened around 1:20 a.m. when a driver lost control and crashed into the center divide on Interstate 8 near El Cajon Boulevard.

Two good Samaritans stopped to see if the driver was OK, and while one of the good Samaritans and the driver talked in the left lane another car failed to see them and hit and killed them.

The freeway was closed for several hours

The investigation is ongoing.



