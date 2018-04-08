Good Samaritan, Crash Victim Fatally Struck by Driver - NBC 7 San Diego
Good Samaritan, Crash Victim Fatally Struck by Driver

Police say alcohol or drugs may be a factor in the pedestrian crash

By Brie Stimson

Published 2 hours ago

    Two people were struck and killed by a driver after a good Samaritan stopped to help someone who had crashed early Sunday morning.

    The initial crash happened around 1:20 a.m. when a driver lost control and crashed into the center divide on Interstate 8 near El Cajon Boulevard.

    Two good Samaritans stopped to see if the driver was OK, and while one of the good Samaritans and the driver talked in the left lane another car failed to see them and hit and killed them.

    The freeway was closed for several hours

    The investigation is ongoing.


      

