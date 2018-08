San Diego County sheriff's deputies were searching San Marcos after a 6-year-old girl was reported missing since 11:53 a.m.

The child was last seen at Sunset Park at 803 Puesta Del Sol.

Approximately 5 minutes after alerting the public, deputies said the girl had been found safe.

No other information was available.

