Garage Fire Spreads to Neighboring Home in OB

A fire that started in an Ocean Beach garage spread to the connected home and to the home next door, firefighters said.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews responded to the fire just after 3 p.m. on the 2000 block of Froude Street. Firefighters were attacking the flames from the alley adjacent to the home.

The SDFD said the garage was being used as a surfboard workshop. A Hazmat crew was called to the scene to handle dangerous materials and chemicals inside.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.