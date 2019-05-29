Flames Overtake Mobile Home in Santee

Flames overtook a trailer at a Santee mobile home park despite efforts from a resident with a hose to temper flames.

SkyRanger 7 captured footage as flames began to spread from a truck parked outside the trailer at Cameron's Mobile Estates on N. Magnolia Avenue at about 7 a.m.

It was not clear where the fire originiated or what the cause was.

Before firefighters arrived, at least one resident with a hose rushed to the home with fruitless efforts to stop the fire's spread. He stayed until firefighters arrived several minuts later. Other neighbors could be seen approaching the home to help.

Within 15 minutes, the trailer was overtaken by flames as Santee fire crews worked to put out the blaze.

There was no word on injuries.

Cameron's Mobile Estates is located about a mile from Gillespie Field, north of state Route 52 and west of SR-67.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.