Firefighters Shave Heads in Solidarity With Fellow Firefighter Battling Cancer

San Diego firefighters honored one of their own Monday by shaving their hair off in solidarity with a firefighter battling cancer.

Firefighter Nick Hibbs is going through chemotherapy for cancer.



"We’re happy to do it for him," said one of the firefighters, while sitting in a chair getting his hair cut off.

In addition to the solidarity shave, Hibbs' band of brothers at Fire Station 1 in Downtown San Diego have also taken food to his home and helped complete some of his chores around the house, firefighter Kurtis Bennet told NBC 7.

"He’s our brother. We wish him the best," said Bennet. "He’s our brother and we wish him the best. We understand the fight he's going through with his family. We care a great deal about him. That’s why we’re here."

Hibbs is a member of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Bomb Squad. He married his high school sweetheart and has two children.