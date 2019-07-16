Fire Reported in Poway

SkyRanger 7 captured footage of a brush fire burning near Poway Road and Sabre Springs Parkway Tuesday afternoon. (Published 18 minutes ago)

Firefighters jumped to put out flames burning vegetation in a canyon off a busy road in Poway Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported just before 1 p.m. near Poway Road and Sabre Springs Parkway.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews were called to the area.

"It's really scary and knowing it travels fast," resident Judie Jackson said.

Jackson said she heard sirens and helicopters and walked out of her home to see what was going on.

"It's way too close for comfort. Way too close."

Jackson said she is prepared to leave at a moment's notice because she knows how quickly a small fire can become a threat.

No other information was available.

