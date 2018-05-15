Fire Damages Southcrest Home - NBC 7 San Diego
Fire Damages Southcrest Home

By Artie Ojeda

Published 57 minutes ago | Updated 54 minutes ago

    Artie Ojeda, NBC 7

    A Southcrest family returned home to find their house damaged by fire Tuesday.

    San Diego Fire-Rescue crews were called to Gamma Street and S 38th Street just before 12:30 p.m. with the report of heavy smoke and flames coming from a single family home. 

    No one was injured.

    Two dogs inside the home were rescued by neighbors, the family told NBC 7.

    The cause was under investigation. 

    The neighborhood is south of downtown San Diego and east of Interstate 5 near the junction with State Route 15. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

