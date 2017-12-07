Evacuations Ordered as Fire Grows to 220 Acres Near Murrieta

A vegetation fire broke out in an unincorporated area of Murrieta Thursday, prompting a response from 140 firefighters.

The blaze, dubbed the Liberty Fire, was reported around 1:14 p.m. in the area of Los Alamos and Liberty roads and was burning at "moderate to rapid" speeds, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. By around 3:30 p.m., the fire had erupted to 220 acres.

At least one school was being impacted by the fire, with parents being asked to pick up their children from Vista Murrieta High School.

Evacuation orders were in place for the following areas:

All roads south of Los Alamos Road

All reads east of Ruth Ellen Way

All roads West of Briggs Road

"Care and reception" centers were also set up at Great Oak High School on 322555 Deer Hollow Way and Mesa High School on 24801 Monroe St.

An evacuation center for both large and small animals was set up at the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus on 581 Grand Ave.

