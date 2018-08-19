Fatal Crash Shuts Down NB I-5 in National City - NBC 7 San Diego
Fatal Crash Shuts Down NB I-5 in National City

By Alexander Nguyen

Published 36 minutes ago

    A man was killed after a car crashed off Interstate 5 on Saturday Night in National City, the California Highway Patrol said.

    The accident happened around 9:45 p.m. on northbound I-5, north of Civic Center Drive, according to the CHP.

    A Sig-Alert was issued, I-5 was completely shut down and all traffic was diverted off Harbor Drive. 

    According to the CHP, the driver of a white hatchback jumped out of the car before it crashed into the embankment and on the surface street, the CHP said.

    He then darted into traffic lanes where he was struck by another motorist. That motorist remained at the scene. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

