A family living on opposite sides of the U.S.-Mexico border for more than 15 years will be reunited for a few short minutes Saturday, when U.S. Border Patrol agents open the gates.

It is all part of an event going on six years called “Opening the Door for Hope” that allows a select number of families, this year 12, to embrace their loved ones for three minutes at Friendship Park, an area between two border fences at Border Field State Park near south San Diego.

"There will be families hugging one another that, for one reason or another, can't cross (the border) north or south," said Enrique Morones, Director of Border Angels, a nonprofit that supports San Diego's immigrant population.



Typically, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) allows families to see each other through a fortified fence at Friendship Park, while still remaining firmly in their countries. But for this special event, agents open the gates that separate them, allowing loved ones to hug, kiss and talk without boundaries.

For families to qualify, the person from the United States must have legal documentation.

A woman named Claudia traveled about 500 miles from San Jose, California, to be one of those families after her husband, Guillermo, worked with Border Angels to apply.

She told Telemundo 20 in San Diego that it's been 15 years since she has seen her parents. She also has a brother whom she hadn't seen since he was a months-old infant.

"I have a little brother who is 15 years old and he's also excited because, well, he doesn't know me -- he only knows me through pictures. And he tells me he wants to meet me," Claudia said. "I want to hug them and not let them go for those few minutes."

Morones says he is not sure how much longer the reunification event will last, in light of the Trump Administration and stricter immigration policies.

For now, loved ones are embracing the opportunity to embrace each other, if only for three minutes.