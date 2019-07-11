Excessive Heat Warning Expected for Deserts East of San Diego

Dangerously hot temperatures are in the forecast Friday for the desert areas east of San Diego.

An excessive heat warning will be in effect beginning 10 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures for the Coachella Valley and the Anza Borrego Desert will reach highs from 112 to 118.

Those not prepared to experience that type of heat are in danger of developing heat exhaustion.

Anyone planning on being outside in those areas are advised to plan ahead and wear lightweight clothing while drinking plenty of water.

The warning is expected to extend until late Monday.