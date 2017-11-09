Food Drive Hosted to Feed Needy During Holidays

A food drive and charity event for families in need will be hosted at Jolt’n Joes Sports Grill in Downtown San Diego Sunday.

Feed the Arts & Crafts is an event to feed families in need during the holiday season, according to event host Nazareth Reyes, of Cali Luv Enterprises.

From 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. attendees can enjoy music, browse local arts and craft vendors, as well as mingle with event sponsors, including former NFL-player Larry Parker of the Arizona Cardinals. Attendees must be 21 and up to participate.

Attendees are asked to bring four or more canned or dry goods as admission to the event. Otherwise, there is a $10 cover.

All goods will be donated to the Alpha Project for distribution.

Reyes said Feed the Arts & Crafts is an event to bring the community together in a fun-filled atmosphere in order to shed light on hunger and homelessness.

Feed the Arts and Crafts is the first of three charity events scheduled throughout the end of the year.