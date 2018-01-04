Escondido PD Intercepts Shipment of 5,700 Xanax Pills Sent from Great Britain

A shipment of nearly 6,000 Xanax pills making the transatlantic voyage from Europe to a home in Escondido was intercepted by local police with help from federal authorities.

The package, sent from Great Britain, had just about reached its destination before Escondido Police Department officers were able to confiscate it.

EPD worked closely with special agents from the Food and Drug Office of Criminal Investigations and the United States Postal Inspection Service to find the shipment and keep the approximately 5,700 Xanax pills inside from hitting the streets.

The investigation and subsequent seizure helped police obtain and serve a search warrant at a residence in Escondido on December 29 where they took 22-year-old Christian Wolfkiel and Colin Frank, 23, into custody. Officers also obtained additional illegal Xanax pills during the arrest.

Wolfkiel and Frank were charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent for sales, according to EPD.

"Prescription drug abuse is a significant problem not only Escondido, but in communities throughout our nation," Escondido Police Chief Craig Carter said. Our officers and detectives will continue to work closely with community organizations and law enforcement partners to create a drug-free Escondido."

Carter also urged prescription medication users to ensure they dispose of their medications properly if they are unwanted. Unused medications can be safely and anonymously disposed of during business hours at the Escondido Police and Fire Headquarters building at 1163 N. Centre City Parkway.