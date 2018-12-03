Search Continues in Puzzling Disappearance of Escondido Mom

Her son told NBC 7 he couldn't imagine anyone wanting to take his mother by force. Mari Payton has the story. (Published 3 hours ago)

An Escondido woman has been missing for four days since she apparently left her home for a doctor’s appointment in the North County.

Christie Donehue’s four grown children are baffled by their mother’s disappearance.

They describe her as a loving, caring, and very responsible woman who took good care of her children and extended family.

“It’s extremely strange,” son Michael Donehue said of his mother’s disappearance.

The Escondido Police Department told NBC 7 there are no signs of foul play in Donehue’s case.

But the family is puzzled by the fact that Donehue, 43, left behind her purse, wallet and two cell phones when she apparently drove away from the family’s home in west Escondido sometime Thursday afternoon.

Her children have posted flyers around Escondido that include Donehue’s photo, a detailed physical description and information about the vehicle they assume she was driving.

They plan to post more flyers around the county this week.

Michael Donehue has been in touch with EPD, which told him it is checking border crossing records to hopefully determine if his mother crossed the border south into Mexico.

Michael Donehue and his siblings were scheduled to meet with an EPD detective Monday to discuss their mother’s disappearance.

Christie Donehue is 43 years-old. Her hair is dyed dark-blue with purple streaks. She is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

Her family believes Donehue left their home driving a silver 2007 Chrysler Town & Country minivan with California license plate 5YCL159.

Anyone with information about Christie Donehue's whereabouts or disappearance can contact EPD at (760) 839-4722 and reference case number 18013909, or call the Donehue family at 760-575-1360 with that information.