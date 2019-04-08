Postal Carrier Honored for Rescuing Victims in Fiery Wreck

A North County postal carrier was honored Monday for pulling two people from a burning car after a collision in October.

Eric Reyes was presented with a letter from the Postmaster General of the United States to reward his bravery. He jumped in to help the victims in a collision on Oct. 16, near Lincoln Avenue and Harding Street in Escondido.

Chris Aaaron was dazed and his girlfriend, Angelique Arenas, was unconscious after their Volkswagen was struck by a pickup truck. The impact had caved in the passenger side of the car and sparked a fire.

"It just came out of nowhere," Arenas told us about the man who cut them out of their seatbelts. "He was just going so fast we didn't even see him."

"I will never be able to repay him. He saved my life definitely," she said in a previous interview with NBC 7.

While Aaron suffered cracked ribs, Arenas broke ribs on her right side and fractured her neck and pelvis. She also suffered brain swelling and burns.

Reyes received the award at the Orange Glen Station Post Office on E. Valley Parkway.