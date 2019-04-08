Postal Carrier Honored for Rescuing Victims in Fiery Wreck - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Postal Carrier Honored for Rescuing Victims in Fiery Wreck

By R. Stickney, Liberty Zabala and Dave Summers

Published 34 minutes ago | Updated 31 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Postal Carrier Honored for Rescuing Victims in Fiery Wreck

    A North County postal carrier was honored Monday for pulling two people from a burning car after a collision in October.

    Eric Reyes was presented with a letter from the Postmaster General of the United States to reward his bravery. He jumped in to help the victims in a collision on Oct. 16, near Lincoln Avenue and Harding Street in Escondido.

    Chris Aaaron was dazed and his girlfriend, Angelique Arenas, was unconscious after their Volkswagen was struck by a pickup truck. The impact had caved in the passenger side of the car and sparked a fire.

    "It just came out of nowhere," Arenas told us about the man who cut them out of their seatbelts. "He was just going so fast we didn't even see him."

    "I will never be able to repay him. He saved my life definitely," she said in a previous interview with NBC 7.

    While Aaron suffered cracked ribs, Arenas broke ribs on her right side and fractured her neck and pelvis. She also suffered brain swelling and burns. 

    Postal Carrier Mid-Route Pulls Couple From Fiery WreckPostal Carrier Mid-Route Pulls Couple From Fiery Wreck

    NBC 7's Dave Summers spoke to a couple rescued from a burning car by a mailman on the job.

    (Published Friday, Feb. 1, 2019)

    Reyes received the award at the Orange Glen Station Post Office on E. Valley Parkway.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices