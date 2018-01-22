Encinitas Woman Burned in House Fire

NBC 7's Audra Stafford reports on the fire that threatened other homes on Landquist Drive early Monday.

An Encinitas woman was rushed to the hospital with burn injuries Monday when she was caught in a house fire that threatened other homes.

Flames shot from the roof of a home on Landquist Drive east of El Camino Real and south of Encinitas Boulevard just before 12:30 a.m.

The home was damaged as well as the back fence and a patio cover.

Firefighters were able to rescue the woman’s cat. Some neighbors are now taking care of the animal.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

