Man Shot Multiple Times in El Cajon - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Man Shot Multiple Times in El Cajon

By NBC 7 Staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Shot Multiple Times in El Cajon

    El Cajon police are investigating an attempted homicide after a shooting victim was found Saturday at the corner of Jamacha Boulevard and E. Washington.

    A number of people called 911 just before 10 p.m. reporting loud noises in the area of an elementary school and a motel. 

    Officers found a man with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency personnel transported the man to a nearby hospital with what police described as non-life threatening wounds. 

    No arrests have been made.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Published 50 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices