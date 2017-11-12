Man Shot Multiple Times in El Cajon

El Cajon police are investigating an attempted homicide after a shooting victim was found Saturday at the corner of Jamacha Boulevard and E. Washington.

A number of people called 911 just before 10 p.m. reporting loud noises in the area of an elementary school and a motel.

Officers found a man with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency personnel transported the man to a nearby hospital with what police described as non-life threatening wounds.

No arrests have been made.

No other information was available.

