1 Hit With Kitchen Pan After Argument at El Cajon Home

The scene of the assault at the home in El Cajon on Dec. 20, 2018.

One person was hospitalized Thursday after being hit on the head with a kitchen pan when an argument between roommates at an El Cajon home turned violent.

The El Cajon Police Department (ECPD) said roommates got into some sort of dispute at a home in the 1200-block of Naranca Avenue at around 5 a.m. At one point, one person assaulted another with a pan.

Medics were called to the home and the victim was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital with serious head injuries. By 8:10 a.m., homicide investigators had arrived at the scene.

Further details were not immediately released.