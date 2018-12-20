1 Hit With Kitchen Pan After Argument at El Cajon Home - NBC 7 San Diego
BREAKING: 
Asylum Seekers May Be Sent to Mexico to Wa...
logo_sd_2x

1 Hit With Kitchen Pan After Argument at El Cajon Home

Homicide investigators were called to the home on Naranca Avenue after the assault

By Monica Garske

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Chargers Make Unexpected Kicking Change
    NBC 7 San Diego
    The scene of the assault at the home in El Cajon on Dec. 20, 2018.

    One person was hospitalized Thursday after being hit on the head with a kitchen pan when an argument between roommates at an El Cajon home turned violent.

    The El Cajon Police Department (ECPD) said roommates got into some sort of dispute at a home in the 1200-block of Naranca Avenue at around 5 a.m. At one point, one person assaulted another with a pan.

    Medics were called to the home and the victim was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital with serious head injuries. By 8:10 a.m., homicide investigators had arrived at the scene.

     

    Further details were not immediately released.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices