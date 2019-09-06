Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene, including a look at another new rooftop bar, and other eateries landing in our city.

InterContinental San Diego Debuts Rooftop Lounge

Taking flight this weekend on the fourth-floor rooftop of downtown San Diego’s InterContinental hotel is Layover, a new bar and lounge. Named in tribute to the surrounding airfields, the all-outdoor space features breathtaking views of the bay. The menu includes frozen slushy versions of classic cocktails as well as gourmet bar bites. This is the latest venue in the ongoing rise of rooftop bars in San Diego; next week, Above Ash Social opens at Carté Hotel in Little Italy, one of three new restaurants at the new luxury hotel.

Fast-Casual Asian Fusion Coming to Carmel Mountain

Oi Asian Fusion, which operates a location in Barrio Logan as well as outposts in the Los Angeles area, is expanding to Carmel Mountain Ranch Town Center later this year. Its quick-service menu centers around rice bowls based on classic Filipino dishes as well as burgers, fries, and other snacks inspired by Asian cuisines.

Italian Happy Hour Arriving in La Jolla

The team behind Milan-style pizzeria Ambrogio15 is opening a new concept in downtown La Jolla that will spotlight piadina, a popular Italian snack of grilled flatbread stuffed with a variety of ingredients. Called Ciao Ciao Piadina, this eatery will also feature Italian aperitivo, offering a range of Italian wines served with complimentary snacks.

20 Vegan Burgers to Try in San Diego

Plant-based cuisine is on the rise, and Eater's latest map guides diners to 20 of the top meat-free burgers found across San Diego County. From versions based on trendy Beyond Meat and the Impossible Burger, to patties made from grains and vegetables, find tasty burger alternatives to satisfy your craving.

James Coffee Lands in North Park

The local roaster's third coffee bar is up and running on 30th Street in North Park. Part of a mixed-use building, this location is open daily at 7 a.m. and features an outdoor deck for seating. The café brews up the buzzy brand’s full range of coffee drinks, from pour-overs to lattes, and offers its house blends and single origin beans for purchase.