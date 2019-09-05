An upscale hotel opening next week in San Diego’s Little Italy area will feature three dining venues dishing out everything from seafood and banh mi, to ceviche and charcuterie.

The 16-story, $89 million Carté Hotel, located at 401 W. Ash Street, opens on Sept. 10. Inside, visitors will find a trio of new restaurants: Watercolors; Fonte di Vino; Above Ash Social.

Watercolors is the hotel’s flagship restaurant and will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a spotlight on local seafood reflecting Little Italy’s deep-rooted connection to fishing and the waterfront.

On the menu, patrons will find items built with ingredients from local vendors, such as the father-daughter fishing duo, the Kastlungers and fishmonger Paddy Glennon, as well as seasonal produce found at the neighboring Little Italy Farmers Mercato.

San Diego's Record-Breaking Hotel Industry Boom

San Diego's strong year-round market lures investors to build more and more hotels, and 2019 has been a record-breaking year. NBC 7's Llarisa Abreu has the details. (Published Wednesday, July 31, 2019)

Dishes include the Fish Banh Mi – mahi mahi, pork asientos and pickled vegetables tucked into a toasted baguette – and Chicken Tandoori, spicy kebabs served with tandoori yogurt, cucumbers, shallots, lime and mint.

For wine enthusiasts, Fonte di Vino is a full-service wine bar and specialty spirit tasting room. In addition to wines and spirits from around the region, the menu features local cheese and charcuterie pairings.

The third dining spot – since we’re in San Diego and all – takes patrons to the hotel’s rooftop. There, against views of the harbor and skyline, foodies will find light fare including ceviches and crudos, as well as an extensive craft cocktail menu. That spot is aptly named Above Ash Social.

According to Carté, the hotel’s food and beverage program aims to highlight “elevated, local twists on global favorites” across its eateries. The program is spearheaded by executive chef Cesar Oceguera, a native San Diegan who previously helmed the kitchen at Searsucker.

Oceguera said the restaurants each “truly encompass the breadth of San Diego flavors.”

The hotel will also offer grab-and-go options, room service, and catering menus.

Carté Hotel is part of the Curio Collection by Hilton. The luxury hotel will feature 246 rooms, plus amenities like a 28,000-square-foot Fit Athletic Club and a heated saltwater pool. As of right now, rates for the hotel's first week in business start at $178 per night; after that, they start at $255.

This is the latest in a series of hotels to open or planned for the downtown San Diego area as the county experiences a hotel boom.