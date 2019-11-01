Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene, including a first-look at a homegrown hot chicken concept that just debuted in City Heights.

City Heights Scores Nashville Hot Chicken Sensation

A pair of UC San Diego students have launched FireBirds Chicken on University Avenue, the first location of the budding fast food chain capitalizing on the Nashville hot chicken trend. This local spot offers fried chicken sandwiches and sliders paired with coleslaw, topped with hot sauce that ranges from mild to fiery.

Wildly Popular Boba Tea Shop Eyes Local Expansion

Tiger Sugar, a Taiwanese brand specializing in brown sugar boba milk and other Instagrammable tea drinks, will eventually add San Diego to its portfolio. The brand, which opened to huge crowds in the Los Angeles area and New York City, has promised that its expansion plans will include America's Finest City.

Southern Comfort Food Classics Coming to North Park

Sunnyboy Biscuit Company will open where North Park meets Hillcrest later this month, bringing a daytime menu that revolves around its namesake: biscuits. Items include fresh-baked biscuits with gravy, biscuit sandwiches, and other Southern-style fare. The eatery will also offer homemade dessert, from strawberry shortcake to fruit pies.

North County Bakery Adding Encinitas Outpost

Prager Brothers Artisan Breads, a popular Carlsbad bakery and café, is bringing a new European-inspired bake shop to coastal Encinitas. The outpost will feature the bakery's full range of products, from naturally-fermented bread loaves made with organic grain to buttery croissants, danishes, and grab-and-go sandwiches. It's set to open in early 2020.

Fast-Casual Barbecue Comes to Carlsbad

SoCal barbecue chain Wood Ranch has opened a fast-casual offshoot called WR Kitchen & Bar at The Square at Bressi Ranch in Carlsbad. The spacious new restaurant features a quick-service menu centered around its wood-fired meats served in combination platters, plus tacos. There’s also a full bar stocked with beer, wine, and cocktails.