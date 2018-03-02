Eater San Diego: Shake Shack and Tender Greens Head North - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Eater San Diego: Shake Shack and Tender Greens Head North

A round-up of the top food and drink stories of the week via Eater San Diego

By Candice Woo and Edited by Monica Garske

Published 5 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Eater San Diego: Shake Shack and Tender Greens Head North
    Courtesy of Shake Shack

    Shake Shack is at it again, planning an expansion to San Diego’s North County alongside another beloved restaurant. Eater San Diego shares that story, plus other tasty tidbits from San Diego’s food and drink scene.

    Carmel Valley Scores Shake Shack and Tender Greens
    Two rapidly-growing fast-casual brands have shared they will be heading to One Paseo, a new multi-use development in Carmel Valley. Both eateries are due to open in Spring 2019 along with a slew of other spots including International Smoke, Sweetfin Poke and more. 

    New Food Hall Project Announced for North County
    The Windmill Food Hall will launch in a landmark Carlsbad building this summer. Spanning 12,000-square-feet, the venue will include a bar, coffeehouse, and 11 food vendors including wood fired pizzeria Doughballs and breakfast concept Crackheads, which have existing locations in Liberty Public Market.

    Buona Forchetta Opening Non-Profit Eatery in South Park
    Another beloved local eatery will take the place of Rebecca's Coffee House in South Park. Buona Forchetta, which runs a growing number of Italian restaurants around town, will be opening a breakfast spot and bakery in the space. It will function as a non-profit eatery, donating all proceeds to San Diego public schools. 

    Giant Party Destination Lands in Pacific Beach
    The former Pacific Beach Bar and Grill has been transformed into Mavericks Beach Club, a sprawling 15,000-square-foot eatery and entertainment venue that spans two levels, five bars and serves up a Baja-inspired menu. The space will also offer live entertainment, ranging from DJs to national touring bands. 

    Italian-Inspired Food Served By Chefs Via Carts in Hillcrest
    A Roman chef with Michelin-star culinary experience is debuting a comfortable neighborhood eatery at The Hub Hillcrest where the chefs double as wait staff. Maestoso's menu includes freshly-made pasta and Roman-style flatbread along with a rotating array of dishes served by tableside carts.

    Candice Woo is the founding editor of Eater San Diego, a leading source for news about San Diego’s restaurant and bar scene. Keep up with the latest Eater San Diego content via Facebook or Twitter, and sign up for Eater San Diego’s newsletter here.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices