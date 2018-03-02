Shake Shack is at it again, planning an expansion to San Diego’s North County alongside another beloved restaurant. Eater San Diego shares that story, plus other tasty tidbits from San Diego’s food and drink scene.

Carmel Valley Scores Shake Shack and Tender Greens

Two rapidly-growing fast-casual brands have shared they will be heading to One Paseo, a new multi-use development in Carmel Valley. Both eateries are due to open in Spring 2019 along with a slew of other spots including International Smoke, Sweetfin Poke and more.

New Food Hall Project Announced for North County

The Windmill Food Hall will launch in a landmark Carlsbad building this summer. Spanning 12,000-square-feet, the venue will include a bar, coffeehouse, and 11 food vendors including wood fired pizzeria Doughballs and breakfast concept Crackheads, which have existing locations in Liberty Public Market.

Buona Forchetta Opening Non-Profit Eatery in South Park

Another beloved local eatery will take the place of Rebecca's Coffee House in South Park. Buona Forchetta, which runs a growing number of Italian restaurants around town, will be opening a breakfast spot and bakery in the space. It will function as a non-profit eatery, donating all proceeds to San Diego public schools.

Giant Party Destination Lands in Pacific Beach

The former Pacific Beach Bar and Grill has been transformed into Mavericks Beach Club, a sprawling 15,000-square-foot eatery and entertainment venue that spans two levels, five bars and serves up a Baja-inspired menu. The space will also offer live entertainment, ranging from DJs to national touring bands.

Italian-Inspired Food Served By Chefs Via Carts in Hillcrest

A Roman chef with Michelin-star culinary experience is debuting a comfortable neighborhood eatery at The Hub Hillcrest where the chefs double as wait staff. Maestoso's menu includes freshly-made pasta and Roman-style flatbread along with a rotating array of dishes served by tableside carts.