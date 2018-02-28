Food Hall Planned for Carlsbad’s Iconic Windmill Building

A rendering of what will become the "Windmill Food Hall," set to open in Carlsbad this summer.

A new dining destination is breezing into a Carlsbad landmark: a food hall planned for the community’s iconic Windmill Building.

On Tuesday, the real estate services company Colliers International San Diego announced that local restaurateur James Markham would be opening the “Windmill Food Hall” this summer at the well-known space at 890 Palomar Airport Rd.

The Windmill Building is located near The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch and the Carlsbad Premium Outlets. If you’re in the seaside community, you can’t miss it.

The building was previously home to a TGI Fridays. Before that, locals may remember it’s incarnation as the traveler-friendly chain restaurant, Pea Soup Andersen’s.

The 12,000-square-foot indoor and outdoor restaurant space is currently vacant, but Colliers International said Markham recently signed a lease to transform it into an ambitious food hall project.

Markham is the restaurateur behind the Carlsbad-based fast-casual pizza chain, Project Pie, and similar pizza-centric businesses like Pieology and MOD Pizza.

He also has experience in the food hall business, running a pizzeria called Doughballs and a breakfast spot called Crackheads, both at Liberty Public Market.

Eater San Diego reports that Markham plans to bring both of those eateries up to the Windmill Food Hall. His vision includes filling the food hall with 11 vendors, plus a full bar, and seating space for more than 300 people.

Bill Shrader, Senior Vice President of Colliers Urban Property Team, seems to think this type of food concept will be a hit in the North County.

“Experiential retail and restaurant concepts will continue to thrive as consumers want choice when dining out,” Shrader said in a press release. “The Windmill Food Hall will deliver an exciting, new concept in one of North County’s iconic buildings.”