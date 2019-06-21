Eater San Diego: Breakfast Republic Arrives in Mission Valley - NBC 7 San Diego
Eater San Diego: Breakfast Republic Arrives in Mission Valley

A round-up of the top food and drink stories of the week via Eater San Diego

By Candice Woo and Edited by Monica Garske

Published 2 hours ago

    The beloved Breakfast Republic is now whipping up morning-time eats at its latest location in Mission Valley.

    Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene, including a look inside the latest installment of a beloved breakfast spot.

    Morning Eats Expert Breakfast Republic Expands Again
    The ever-expanding, beloved breakfast eatery, Breakfast Republic, has opened its ninth location, bringing all-day brunch and cocktails to Camino de la Reina in the heart of Mission Valley. Offering sweet and savory plates – from churro pancakes to crabcake eggs benedict – this restaurant is next heading to Costa Mesa.

    Luxury Hotel Opening Next Month in Little Italy
    Part of Hilton's Curio Collection, Carte Hotel will land on W. Ash Street in Little Italy next month. The 16-floor property will include a full-service gym, heated saltwater pool, a rooftop bar, and a signature restaurant serving a "sea-to-table" global menu focused on seafood.

    Barrio Logan Gets an Italian Infusion
    The cozy and casual Italian restaurant Ciccia Osteria has taken up residence on Logan Avenue. Run by a local chef couple, the counter-service eatery features fresh pasta made on site as well as vegan options and dishes based on family recipes.

    Pacific Beach Café Highlights Argentinian Specialties
    The owners of Parana Empanadas have opened Yerba on Garnet Avenue, a new eatery spotlighting yerba mate, a traditional, tea-like South American beverage. It's the basis of specialty drinks ranging from mate lemonade to a mate latte sweetened with dulce de leche. In addition to yerba mate drinks, the chic café serves 12 varieties of Parana’s tasty empanadas, including ham and cheese and chipotle chicken.

    Filipino Fried Chicken Coming to Mira Mesa
    Global chain Max's Restaurant, which operates hundreds of locations worldwide, is opening this fall in Mira Mesa where it will replace Fuddrucker's. Specializing in fried chicken, the family-friendly eatery also serves shareable plates of classic Filipino dishes like pancit and pork adobo. 

    Candice Woo is the founding editor of Eater San Diego, a leading source for news about San Diego’s restaurant and bar scene. Keep up with the latest Eater San Diego content via Facebook or Twitter, and sign up for Eater San Diego’s newsletter here.

