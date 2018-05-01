Earthquakes Rattle San Clemente Island

Several earthquakes were recorded Tuesday morning about 70 miles northwest of San Diego County and may have been felt as far away as Carlsbad or Escondido, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The first quake measuring a 3.7 magnitude struck about 5 miles west of the southern point of San Clemente Island at 4:22 a.m.PT.

Two other earthquakes were recorded in the following hour - one 3.5-magnitude quake at 4:53 a.m. PT from 4.3 miles west and a 3.3-magnitude quake at 5:53 a.m. PT from 7.5 miles west-southwest of the same area.

No other information was available.

