Earthquake Strikes Near Lake Elsinore - NBC 7 San Diego
Earthquake Strikes Near Lake Elsinore

By Karla Rendon and R. Stickney

Published at 5:26 AM PST on Jan 25, 2018 | Updated 6 hours ago

A 4.0-magnitude earthquake shook part of Southern California Thursday according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor hit at 2:09 a.m. about nine miles northwest of Lake Elsinore at a depth of 6.3 miles, the USGS reported.

Some residents in Murrieta, Fallbrook, Bonsall, San Marcos and Escondido reported feeling the effects of the quake. No damage was reported. 

The USGS originally reported the temblor as a 4.1-magnitude quake in the Lake Elsinore area, but downgraded it to a 4.0-magnitude temblor near Trabuco Canyon.

The quake comes two days after a magnitude 7.9 quake in the Gulf of Alaska triggered a tsunami warning for Alaska's coastal communities and the West Coast of the U.S. 

