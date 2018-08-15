Dog Nearly Lost Her Tongue While Getting Groomed at Compton PetSmart - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Dog Nearly Lost Her Tongue While Getting Groomed at Compton PetSmart

PetSmart says the Yorkshire terrier just happened to stick out her tongue as her face was being groomed

By Hetty Chang

Published 48 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Pet Smart in Compton Nearly Cuts Off Dog's Tongue

    A dog's tongue was nearly cut off during grooming at a Pet Smart in Compton. The dog's owner thinks this is negligence. Hetty Chang reports for NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on August 14, 2018.

    (Published Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018)

    A 4-year-old dog nearly lost her tongue as employees at a PetSmart store in Compton were grooming her.

    July, a Yorkshire Terrier, has the distinctive trait of keeping her tongue out. It's part of what owner Cynthia Beezer loves about the little dog.

    "That was her signature when I got her," said Beezer. "That's what made me buy her because I was like, 'Oh my God, she’s so cute and unique!'"

    Beezer said the dog had blood all over her paws and feet, and that the tongue was hanging off.

    PetSmart responded by saying that it was an unfortunate accident that July happened to stick out her tongue at the exact moment the groomer was trimming around her face. July was rushed to the veterinarian to receive treatment.

    Beezer understands it was an accident, but she also believes this was negligence and wants PetSmart groomers more properly trained.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices