Deputy Involved in Shooting in Lemon Grove

At least one deputy was involved in a shooting Saturday night in Lemon Grove, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 7000 block of Broadway, near state Route 94 and a busy shopping center, sheriff's officials said.

No one deputies were hurt and there were no outstanding suspects, the sheriff's office said.

This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.