Deputy Involved in Shooting in Lemon Grove - NBC 7 San Diego
Deputy Involved in Shooting in Lemon Grove

By Alexander Nguyen

Published 26 minutes ago

    NBC 7

    At least one deputy was involved in a shooting Saturday night in Lemon Grove, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

    The shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 7000 block of Broadway, near state Route 94 and a busy shopping center, sheriff's officials said.

    No one deputies were hurt and there were no outstanding suspects, the sheriff's office said. 

    This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

