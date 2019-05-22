The City of Del Mar declared a local emergency Monday to expedite repairs and help recover expenses over the collapse of a hillside slope that is causing major traffic delays.

Northbound Jimmy Durante Boulevard has been blocked off since a bluff collapse occurred on April 20.

Repairs began earlier this month but the road is not expected to officially reopen until at least June 4.

However, the San Diego County Fair kicks off May 31 and an average of 60,000 people are expected to attend the fair each day.

So in an effort to get the route repaired before the crowds arrive for the fair, traffic will be rerouted on Camino del Mar to Via De La Valle. Drivers will see signs and people holding flags to help them navigate the detour.

The cost of repairs is estimated at $1 million.