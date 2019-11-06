Federal, Local Authorities Raid Rancho San Diego Home

Agents with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the San Diego County Sheriff's Department descended on a home in the hillside community of Rancho San Diego Wednesday morning.

Agents with Homeland Security Investigations vests and local officers could be seen outside the two-story home on Vista Hermosa Way off of Vista Grande Road at about 10 a.m.

An NBC 7 news crew at the scene said law enforcement officers served a search warrant and were spotted bringing items out of the home.

The Homeland Security Investigations branch of DHS investigates financial and cyber crimes, drug and human smuggling, among other crimes.

The home was in the community east of El Cajon, northeast of Valhalla High School.

