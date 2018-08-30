Airport Authority Drops Out of Lawsuit Over Car Rental Fees

NBC 7's Dave Summers explains the the twisted and tangled battle over rental car fees in one city that will help fund a project in another. (Published Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018)

The San Diego County Regional Airport Authority is dropping out of a lawsuit over fees that could pay to build a Chula Vista Bayfront parking garage.

The lawsuit challenges the legality of a $3.50 fee on car rentals.

The Port of San Diego wants to use that money to build a 1,600 space parking garage for the Bayfront project.

On Monday, the Port and the airport authority, the agency that runs San Diego International Airport, reached a deal to settle the issue but the lawsuit from Hertz and Enterprise Rent-A-Car remains active.

They claim the fee is actually a tax and needs voter approval.

Without those transaction fees, the Port Authority is left looking elsewhere for the $40 million it committed to pay for the garage.

The current estimated time of completion with no delays is 2022.