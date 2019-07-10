Officials ID Motorcyclist Killed in Valley Center Crash

A Chula Vista resident has been identified as the motorcyclist killed in a crash Valley Center last weekend.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said Emmette Antoine Brown II, 30, was riding his Honda motorcycle southbound on Valley Center Road west of Mirar de Valle Road at around 4:10 p.m. Sunday when he collided with a driver traveling eastbound on Mirar de Valle Road.

California Highway Patrol Officer Kevin Smale said the driver of the car – a 39-year-old Valley Center resident in a 2017 Nissan Altima traveling with an adult passenger and a 3-year-old in a car seat – was making a left turn when the rear of the Nissan was struck by Brown’s motorcycle.

The impact from the collision threw Brown off his motorcycle and he suffered critical injuries, Smale said. Brown was taken to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido where he died a short time later.

The driver of the Nissan and his passengers, including the toddler, suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

CHP officials are still investigating the deadly crash, trying to determine what caused it. Valley Center Road near Mirar de Valle was closed for a couple of hours following the crash.