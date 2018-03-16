Chula Vista Pursuit Involving Hit-and-Run Suspect Ends: CVPD - NBC 7 San Diego
Chula Vista Pursuit Involving Hit-and-Run Suspect Ends: CVPD

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 49 minutes ago

    Chula Vista police were involved in a slow-speed pursuit near Brandywine and Olympic Parkway just before 6 a.m. Friday.

    There were several patrol cars and a tow truck removing a damaged car.

    The pursuit involved a hit-and-run incident, police said.

    Officers said the suspect struck a car and then took off. The driver whose car was hit followed the suspect's vehicle. 

    Once police got involved, they say the suspect tried to evade arrest but entered a cul-de-sac. At that point, police say the suspect rammed the back of a police vehicle.

    Other police vehicles began to pursue the suspect on a slow-speed chase through side streets. 

    When police deployed a spike strip, the suspect got out of the vehicle and attempted to run. 

    He was taken into custody and transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening wounds suffered from a police dog.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

