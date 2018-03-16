Chula Vista police were involved in a slow-speed pursuit near Brandywine and Olympic Parkway just before 6 a.m. Friday.
There were several patrol cars and a tow truck removing a damaged car.
The pursuit involved a hit-and-run incident, police said.
Officers said the suspect struck a car and then took off. The driver whose car was hit followed the suspect's vehicle.
Once police got involved, they say the suspect tried to evade arrest but entered a cul-de-sac. At that point, police say the suspect rammed the back of a police vehicle.
Other police vehicles began to pursue the suspect on a slow-speed chase through side streets.
When police deployed a spike strip, the suspect got out of the vehicle and attempted to run.
He was taken into custody and transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening wounds suffered from a police dog.
No other information was available.
Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.