Christmas Day 2017 Closures for City of San Diego

The city of San Diego released its listing of closures for Christmas Day 2017.

A walk around Balboa Park may be a nice Christmas Day outing but don’t expect to get into any of the museums.

Most cultural attractions in Balboa Park will be closed, including museums. All public buildings in the park will be closed including Balboa Park Activity Center, Botanical Building, Casa del Prado, Municipal Gym and War Memorial Building.

You can enjoy Robb Field Skate Park, Rancho Peñasquitos Skate Park, Carmel Valley Skate Park, Bill and Maxine Wilson Skate Park and the Charles L. Lewis III Memorial Skate Park as they will all be open Monday.

If you want to stop by San Vicente Reservoir to spend some time with your family, the area will be open a half-hour before sunrise to sunset.

If you’re thinking about getting in a round of golf on Christmas Day, you’re in luck. Torrey Pines and Balboa golf courses will be open until 3 p.m. Mission Bay golf course will be open until 5 p.m.

But keep in mind that all city of San Diego administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Dec. 25.

There will be a one-day delay in trash, yard waste and curbside recyclables collection for residents of the city of San Diego served by the Environmental Services Department. (Monday’s collection will be done on Tuesday, and so on. Thursday’s collection will occur on Friday, with Friday’s collection occurring on Saturday.)

Also, you’ll get a break on paying for parking on city streets and yellow zones. Those within city limits will not be enforced Monday. But be aware that red, white and blue zones are enforced every day. If you’re visiting the port area Monday, check signage and follow instructions.

Specific closures on Monday, Dec. 25, 2017:





All administrative offices

All libraries

The city’s refuse/recyclables container sales office on Miramar Place

The city’s Miramar Landfill

All city recreation centers

All city pools

Chollas Lake

Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor Center

Tecolote Nature Center

Open Space and Maintenance Assessment District Offices.

The Testing, Employment Information Center and Background/Fingerprinting offices within the Personnel Department.

The Family Justice Center - Individuals needing help with domestic violence should call 911 and/or the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-888-385-4657.



