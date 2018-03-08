70-Year-Old Hurt After 30-Foot Fall Into Balboa Park Canyon

A 70-year-old woman was hurt after falling 30 feet into a Balboa Park canyon Thursday.

The woman fell into Palm Canyon, north of the International Cottages and south of the California Tower, just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) spokesperson Jose Ysea said.

The woman fell after tripping on some stairs along the trails.

Firefighters had to pull the woman out, Ysea said. She was evaluated and sent to Scripps Mercy Hospital with a head injury. Her condition was not known.

Palm Canyon is filled with trails that connect various areas of Balboa Park, including the Old Globe and Spreckels Organ Pavillion.

No other information was available.

