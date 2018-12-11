Dog and 2 People Taken into Custody Following Police Pursuit

One of two people detained following a police pursuit held onto a dog and appeared to be negotiating with police before surrendering.

Two people were taken into custody Tuesday after a police pursuit from National City ended in Escondido.

National City Police Lt. Robert Rounds said officers initially responded to a call of a woman disturbing the peace on East 8th just after 1 p.m.

The woman drove away from the area and refused to pull over for police as she traveled northbound on Interstate 805 and then northbound on Interstate 15.

California Highway Patrol officers deployed spike strips on I-15 in Rancho Bernardo.

The driver continued to travel north and exited Hale Avenue where she drove through several red lights and eventually parked outside of a building at 728 E. Valley Parkway.

At 2:08 p.m. two people stepped out of the car. One person had their hands up and was immediately taken into custody.

The second person sat on the ground and held onto a dog. After several minutes of what appeared to be negotiations between the suspect and the officers, the leashed dog was handed over to police.

Then, the person was taken into custody.

While the suspect was being handcuffed, a police dog appeared to be biting at his or her heels.

Rounds said the driver was witnessed taking pills as well as stabbing herself. She was being treated for wounds described as superficial, he said.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.