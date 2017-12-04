Car Plows Into Porches in North Park

A car crashed into two porches in North Park, creating a trail of debris from the street corner into the front yards of two homes.

The collision happened just after 4 a.m. on Mississippi near Lincoln, San Diego police said.

The driver of a Ford Expedition told police his foot got stuck on the gas pedal and he drove a little more than one city block before crashing into two homes.

No one was injured in the collision but the front porches of the homes were reduced to rubble.

Officers said alcohol and drugs were not factors in this collision.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.