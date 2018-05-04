Car Goes Off SR-78, Crashes Into Parking Lot

At least one person was injured when a car went off the roadway of westbound State Route 78, through a fence and collided with cars in a parking lot.

Oceanside police said a female driver became trapped following the crash and had lacerations to her head. It is unknown if the cars she hit were occupied or parked, according to OPD Lt. Dan Sullivan.

An air ambulance was called to the scene, CHP said. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

The North County Transit District said Vista Way and Valley Glen Driver were partially blocked and said there would be major delays for Breeze 302 bus routes

No other information was available.

