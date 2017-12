A newer model Volkswagen Beetle was destroyed by fire early Friday.

When San Diego Fire-Rescue crews arrived just after 4:30 a.m., they found a car on fire in the driveway of the home on Torrey View Court.

The fire was beginning to extend to the house, said SDFD Battalion Chief David Connor.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from damaging the home. There was no smoke damage to the home, Connor said.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.