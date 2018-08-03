Man Exposed Himself to Female Student at Cal State San Marcos: PD - NBC 7 San Diego
Man Exposed Himself to Female Student at Cal State San Marcos: PD

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 57 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    A generic photo of the California State University San Marcos campus in north San Diego.

    A non-student accused of exposing himself Thursday at Cal State San Marcos (CSUM) was issued a stay away order from campus, school officials confirmed Friday.

    The man was reportedly masturbating in his car in Parking Lot C just before 5 p.m. when a female student walking past saw him.

    The University Police Department described the suspect as a clean-shaven male in his 20s with a Middle Eastern accent. His car was described as a light gold or beige BMW with California license plates.

    A school spokesperson confirmed Friday that the suspect was positively identified as a non-student.

    The school said the case was being submitted to the District Attorney’s Office.

