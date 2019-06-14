CBP Video Shows Boat Smuggling Attempt Off San Diego Coast - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

CBP Video Shows Boat Smuggling Attempt Off San Diego Coast

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 13 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    CBP Video Shows Boat Smuggling Attempt Off San Diego Coast

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection released the following video Thursday, showing what they say was a human and drug smuggling attempt near San Diego's coast. (Published 12 minutes ago)

    U.S. Customs and Border Patrol released video Thursday of a boat smuggling attempt of the coast of San Diego. 

    The agency said a boat from Mexico was traveling 20 miles off the coast of San Diego in an attempt to transport nine undocumented immigrants and $329,000 worth of drugs into the U.S. on Tuesday.  

    Border Patrol agents flying above spotted the small boat that was navigating Pacific Ocean waters in the dark, CBP said. The boat was stopped by CBP's Air and Marine Operations before it reached land.

    No other information was available.

    Check back for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices