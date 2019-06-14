CBP Video Shows Boat Smuggling Attempt Off San Diego Coast

U.S. Customs and Border Protection released the following video Thursday, showing what they say was a human and drug smuggling attempt near San Diego's coast. (Published 12 minutes ago)

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol released video Thursday of a boat smuggling attempt of the coast of San Diego.

The agency said a boat from Mexico was traveling 20 miles off the coast of San Diego in an attempt to transport nine undocumented immigrants and $329,000 worth of drugs into the U.S. on Tuesday.

Border Patrol agents flying above spotted the small boat that was navigating Pacific Ocean waters in the dark, CBP said. The boat was stopped by CBP's Air and Marine Operations before it reached land.

No other information was available.

