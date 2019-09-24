'Dehesa Fire' Forces Home Evacuations Near Sycuan Casino

Cal Fire is responding to the "Dehesa Fire" burning east of the intersection of Dehesa Road and Sloan Canyon Road near Sycuan Casino.

The agency said at 4:45 p.m. the fire had grown to 150 acres and was 0-percent contianed. At 3:40 p.m. Cal Fire estimated the fire at 25 acres and said it was burning with a rapid rate of spread.

Several aircraft were seen making water drops over the fire.

Cal Fire Captain Isaac Sanchez told NBC 7 the blaze is being driven by a combination of weather, fuel and slope.

"We do have a westwind on this incident so it’s pushing it towards the east. When you add in the fuel and you add in the terrain that it’s burning in right now, it could certainly lead to some pretty rapid spread," Capt. Sanchez said.

#DehesaFire in Dehesa [update] PIO en route to Sloan Canyon Road and Dehesa Rd. pic.twitter.com/IX75TBXXBE — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) September 24, 2019

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department sent a reverse 911 call to evacuate homes along Sycuan Truck Trail. Sloan Canyon Road was closed at Dehesa Road, eastbound Dehesa Road was closed from the casino to Japatul Road, and Sycuan Truck Trail was closed from Japatul Road, the SDSO said.

The fire was burning toward open space between Sycuan Casino and Singing Hills Golf Course, according to Sanchez.

"We do have a significant amount of aircraft at the scene plus ground resources engaged," Sanchez said.

The fire's smoke plume was visible from Santee and several other East County communities.

Sanchez said the fire was a graphic reminder that San Diego's fire season is not close to being over.

"Until we can get some rain, don’t let your guard down. Be ready to evacuate at a moment's notice," he said.

Sanchez said there were six to eight fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters making drops over the flames, and several ground resources.

The San Diego County Fire Authority, U.S. Forest Service and other local agencies are assisting Cal Fire.

No other information was available.

