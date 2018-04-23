Border Patrol Agents Arrest Convicted Sex Offender

NBC 7 photographer captured this image at the Calexico border crossing on April 18, 2018.

Border Patrol agents from the Calexico station arrested a 55-year-old convicted sex offender for trying to enter illegally Thursday.

Mexican national Jose Humberto-Diaz was previously convicted of felony assault to commit mayhem and rape in San Diego. He also has an active drug-related warrant out of San Bernardino.

“The infrastructure and technological resources available to our agents aid in arresting individuals such as these and allows us to keep the residents of California and our nation safe,” said El Centro Sector Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David S. Kim.

Humberto-Diaz is being held in federal custody pending prosecution for Re-entry After Removal.